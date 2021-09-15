Madison County Commission Minutes

August 30, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 23, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 23, 2021.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several county roads and another bridge being replaced.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management and SEMO Regional Commissioner’s meeting in Perryville. He also attended the Madison County Health Department meeting in Fredericktown. He checked on two other bridges in the county.