Madison County Commission Minutes

August 30, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 23, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 23, 2021.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several county roads and another bridge being replaced.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management and SEMO Regional Commissioner’s meeting in Perryville. He also attended the Madison County Health Department meeting in Fredericktown. He checked on two other bridges in the county.
Presiding Commissioner Green received information from the State Treasurer as to how the money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) can be used. It can be used to upgrade infrastructure and facilities.
Becky Hunt asked the Commission for permission to sell the former Health Department office. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to continue the sale of the building. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried. Proceeds from the building will be put into the new building on Armory Street, thereby reducing the debt.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on August 30, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.