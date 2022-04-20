Madison County Commission Minutes

April 11, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 4, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 4, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department graded some county roads and installed several culverts last week.

Supervisor Spain brought in three bids he has received to do some blacktopping on county roads this year.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to accept the low bid from Lead Belt Material. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Parkland REDI meeting and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor presented Additions/Abatement for the month of March 2019, 2020, and 2021. Assessed value rose by $364,230 and was signed by the Commission.

No further business was transacted on April 11, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.

