 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
CountyCourthouse

April 11, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 4, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 4, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department graded some county roads and installed several culverts last week.

Supervisor Spain brought in three bids he has received to do some blacktopping on county roads this year.

People are also reading…

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to accept the low bid from Lead Belt Material. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Parkland REDI meeting and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor presented Additions/Abatement for the month of March 2019, 2020, and 2021. Assessed value rose by $364,230 and was signed by the Commission.

No further business was transacted on April 11, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Easter Block Party, Saturday

Easter Block Party, Saturday

The community is invited to the For MadCo Easter Block Party from noon to 2 p.m., April 16 at the former Barrett-Jensen parking lot on South M…

Music in Our Schools Month at FIS

Music in Our Schools Month at FIS

March was Music in Our Schools Month. As schools around the country celebrated the importance of music education, Fredericktown Intermediate s…

Marriage License

Marriage License

Corey James Sorg, 27, of Fredericktown, to Katie Michelle Brewen, 31, of Fredericktown

State Honors Retired Educators

State Honors Retired Educators

Three Madison County retired educators were recently inducted as lifetime members of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

Spring Clean Up

The City of Fredericktown 2022 Spring Cleanup will be April 18-23.

Melba Mae Schanda

Melba Mae Schanda

Melba Mae Schanda, 65, died April 5, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born June 16, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of Lewis August and Georgi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News