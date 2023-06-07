May 22, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 15, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann, Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop and Steve Neppl from Team Lab attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 15, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and preparing a county road for blacktopping. He said a problem with a road grader has been repaired and again operational.

TEAM LAB

Steve Neppl, Consultant for Team Lab presented information on a product and process that can stabilize gravel roads. It is called Base One and can be applied by windrowing the existing rock, applying Base One and respreading the rock. The Commissioners said they will talk to and look at some other counties that have used Base One before making any decisions since the product is expensive.

E-911

E-911 Director Kyle Rogers presented a contract for a Medical Director along with a resolution. According to the Missouri Code of State Regulations, Madison County E-911, being a public agency organized and existing under and by the virtue of law for the purpose of providing a dispatch service for prearrival medical instructions must obtain a Medical Director to develop, sign, implement and annually review several protocols required to ensure all education and skills competency required for patient care is being completed.

CIRCUIT CLERK

Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann told the commissioners she received the wrong receptacles for the thermostats that will be installed in each office to stabilize the temperature more evenly in the Justice Center and is waiting for the correct parts to arrive.

She also said a ribbon cutting and open house ceremony is being planned for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the new Madison County Justice Center. Specific times will be announced later.

COMMISSIONERS

Presiding Commission Jason Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

They also attended an energy transfer meeting in Madison County.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.