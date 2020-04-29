Madison County Commission Minutes

Monday, April 20, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 13, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting April 13, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The bridge on CR 505 was replaced and reopened Saturday, April 18, 2020.
E-911 & SHERIFF
No Report
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some county roads and bridges last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted April 20, 2020, and the meeting was adjourned at 10:10 a.m.
