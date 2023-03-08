February 27, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 6, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. In attendance was Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director, Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Director, and several Opioid Crisis Taskforce members.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said he met with an engineer who has been working on the bridge on CR 275 and said the steel substructure still needs sandblasted and repainted or it will continue to rust and deteriorate. Bids will be requested.

Spain said he will measure some blacktopped roads this week to determine the amount of material needed to overlay if the budget allows the expense.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp said they checked on some roads and bridges in the county last week.

BECKY HUNT AND OPIOID TASK FORCE

Becky Hunt along with members of the Madison County Opioid Task Force presented proposals for disbursement of the money received from the Opioid lawsuit the county agreed to participate in three years ago. Several drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies were sued with a Class action lawsuit. Some have reached an agreement to pay an amount of money to settle the lawsuit.

The agreement states that at least 85% of money received must be applied to programs helping those affected by the overuse of drugs.

Madison County received of $41,421.85. for two years in January 2023. The rest will be paid yearly for the next 16 years.

The three groups; Families Flourishing FredMO, New Life Recovery, and Madison County Recovery Allies requested a total of $37,673.20. The remaining $3,748.65 will be kept in the General Revenue Fund to support other unexpected needs.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve awarding the three groups the amount they have requested. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Receipts from all purchases and expenses must be sent to and kept by the County Treasurer before a payment can be made. This will provide an audit trail that will be audited at some time in the future.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green The motion carried.

SARAH STEPHENS, COLLECTOR

Sarah Stephens will be installed as Madison County Collector March 6, 2023. Debby Boone will be retiring. The Commission thanks Debby for doing her job the past 12 years.

Sarah asked the Commission to sign a renewal contract with the City of Fredericktown which will allow her to collect monthly sales tax. All agreed to allow her to collect Fredericktown City taxes.

A representative from Sheet Metal Contractor’s revisited the Courthouse and Commission and presented three types of A/C and heating systems that could be used to replace the one being used. The A/C system is old, inefficient, and drips condensation from the copper pipes when the system is working, causing mold and damaged ceiling tile. This is also a health hazard.

The Commission will decide on a plan which does not pump water through the Courthouse, advertise the project and make a decision soon. The funds are in the county budget.