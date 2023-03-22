March 13, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 6, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings. Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on March 6, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said he will hire a new employee. The department will install a culvert on CR 401. He measured the distance on CR 256 that needs blacktopping repairs and said a culvert is needed. The department continues to grade, install culverts and haul rock.

MADISON MEDICAL CENTER

Lisa Twidwell, Madison Medical Center Administrator updated the Commission on the 2021 Community Financial Contributions. She said every hospital employee represents an additional job that can be traced back to the hospital’s economic impact. They represent more than just payroll, sales and property taxes.

She said “our hospital resolves health issues and injuries that could otherwise go untreated, lowering business productivity and limiting lifetime wages for our friends and neighbors. When hospitals keep people healthy, it helps our local businesses thrive”.

Statistics for Madison Medical Center show:

Payroll and Benefits - $11,118,393 with labor income impact of $18,790,084*

Employees – 250 with Employee Economic Impact of 492,5**

Hospital Capital Investment - $976,814.

Uncompensated Care Provided - $1,412,374

*Direct and Indirect impacts of each dollar of payroll creates another $1.69 in the community.

**Direct and Indirect impacts a hospital job creates an additional 1.97 jobs in the community.

Source: Missouri Hospital Association Community Investment Survey and IMPLAN Group Data 2016

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop updated the Commission on some possible grants she has located the county may be eligible to receive. A flyer was distributed showing upcoming events in Madison County the next few weeks. Check out their website at madisoncountycc.com.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.