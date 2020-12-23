Madison County Commission Minutes

SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING

Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission discussed the available CARES Act Grant funds remaining to appropriate before December 30, 2020. Madison County Medical Center had been approved for $59,265.00 earlier with another request pending. After discussion, the additional $249,858.86 requested on application #2 was approved by the Commission totaling $309,123.86.

Mr. Tanz said some of the entities have not submitted receipts for expenditures and everything must be finalized by December 30, 2020. He said they will be calling those entities this week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 14, 2020.

The courthouse will be closed on December 24 and December 25, 2020 for the Christmas holidays. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.

Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.

