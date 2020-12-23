Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, December 14, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 7, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission also attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 7, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department done some patching on CR 212 last week. He said the all the rock had been spread on CR 208 for the Amidon Conservation Area. The department is also boom axing.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some roads and a bridge’s last week.
SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING
Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission discussed the available CARES Act Grant funds remaining to appropriate before December 30, 2020. Madison County Medical Center had been approved for $59,265.00 earlier with another request pending. After discussion, the additional $249,858.86 requested on application #2 was approved by the Commission totaling $309,123.86.
Mr. Tanz said some of the entities have not submitted receipts for expenditures and everything must be finalized by December 30, 2020. He said they will be calling those entities this week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on December 14, 2020.
The courthouse will be closed on December 24 and December 25, 2020 for the Christmas holidays. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.