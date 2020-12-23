 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Commission Minutes
0 comments

Madison County Commission Minutes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

On Monday, December 14, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 7, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission also attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on December 7, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department done some patching on CR 212 last week. He said the all the rock had been spread on CR 208 for the Amidon Conservation Area. The department is also boom axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners checked on some roads and a bridge’s last week.

SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING

Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission discussed the available CARES Act Grant funds remaining to appropriate before December 30, 2020. Madison County Medical Center had been approved for $59,265.00 earlier with another request pending. After discussion, the additional $249,858.86 requested on application #2 was approved by the Commission totaling $309,123.86.

Mr. Tanz said some of the entities have not submitted receipts for expenditures and everything must be finalized by December 30, 2020. He said they will be calling those entities this week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 14, 2020.

The courthouse will be closed on December 24 and December 25, 2020 for the Christmas holidays. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.

Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News