Madison County Commission Minutes

July 25, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 18, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda with the addition of Donna Kranjec. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on July 18 , 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department is mowing and grading.

DONNA KRANJEC

Donna Kranjec appeared and thanked the County Commission and Madison County Road and Bridge Department for maintaining CR 313. She also requested information concerning the plans to repair the two bridges on that road.

Commissioner Stephens said a contractor has been approved to do the work and will begin soon as possible. The long bridge will be resurfaced after some box culverts are installed. The small bridge will get a new box culvert.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Both Commissioners said they checked some county roads and bridges last week.

Commissioner Stephens said he received a call last week from Keith Simpson Contracting, LLC. They are repairing the bridge on CR 275 (Old route 67). He said the deck of the bridge will need to be milled off and will cost $18,756.

After discussion, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to continue with the project and accept the bid. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Brockmiller Construction gave an update on the Courthouse Annex. They are close to being on schedule according to Engineer Tate Lietzau-Mourer. `

SHERIFF REPORT

Sheriff Katy McCutcheon reported that she investigated the crime scene on CR 518 last week where a Madison County John Deere Tractor used by the Road and Bridge Department was totally blown apart with a homemade device that appears to be a pipe bomb. The investigation is ongoing.

She also assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol on July 21, 2022 when skeletal remains were found in a rural location in Madison County. The remains were later identified as Timothy Dees. According to authorities, he was reported missing March 2, 2022.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on July 25, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.