CountyCourthouse

March 4, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. The following business was transacted:

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department bladed snow Sunday. He said the department installed a culvert on CR 216. They also installed several roads sign in the county. The Commissioners gave him a list of jobs to be completed regarding road and bridge maintenance.

Curtis Koch from Marquand requested some type of curb be placed on the bridge on CR 320 at Castor River. He experienced an incident on the bridge recently which could have been fatal.

MADISON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann and Associate Circuit Judge Rob Fulton appeared to discuss an issue with the floor in one of their offices. The floor is uneven and continues to slope. After examining downstairs, Hermann found a cross beam was cracked or broken causing the floor upstairs to sag. The condition is a safety issue. The Commission authorized the examination and repair of the beam immediately.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

Stephens checked District One roads and bridges last week. He also visited the sheriff's department and the health department.

Kemp checked the condition of District Two roads and bridges. He (and Green) also attended the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville. Kemp attended the Opioid Task Force meeting and visited the sheriff's department.

MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR

Emily Barraclough, CPA and Senior Auditor from the State Of Missouri Office of The State Auditor appeared to introduce herself and gave an in briefing as to her purpose and intent. She said “In accordance with our statutory duties, we are beginning an audit of the Madison County Collector and Property Tax System including, but not necessarily limited to, the year ended Feb. 28, 2019. Professional standards require that we provide you with the following information related to the audit.

Our audit objectives are to (1) evaluate internal controls over significant property tax functions, (2) compliance with certain legal provisions, and (3) determine the extent of monies missing from the County Collector’s office. However, other objectives may be added after survey work is completed. We will generally communicate our significant findings at the conclusion of the audit.” She will be assisted by another auditor beginning next week and hopes to conclude the audit in six to eight weeks.

