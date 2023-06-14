June 5, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 22, 2023. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the proceedings and appointed Commissioner Stephens to preside over the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 22, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and preparing county roads for blacktopping.

TESSA REHKOP

Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop said she is working on some grants that may benefit the E-911 department.

She said the ribbon cutting and open house ceremony will be held at 3 P.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the new Madison County Justice Center.

Rehkop said the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Historic Day at the Square on August 19, 2023. Many exciting events are being planned.

COMMISSIONERS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked several roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning, Solid Waste Management and Commissioners meeting in Perryville last week. He also attended the Madison County Health Board meeting and the Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting in Fredericktown.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

The County Assessor presented the Add-On/Abatement report for May. Personal Property assessed value increased by $200,070.00 for May 2021 and 2022.

Having no further business, Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.