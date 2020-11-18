Madison County Commission Minutes

Ashley Bales reported to the Commission the activities the Extension office has been involved with the past three months. Shanna Sorg started the Strengthening Families program for sixth grade students; Jackie Ward received a grant from MFA Oil for a table and park bench to install at City Lake; Ashley is working with the Regional Tourism Committee which includes Madison, Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois and Washington counties. They are designing a website where people can search for places to eat, things to do, and activities in the region; Michalea Boyd and Sarah Kennedy held an educational “paint pour” class in-person at the Extension office for several participants; Extension held a Tigers for Troops event at Mineral Area College to assist local veterans with legal questions and 4-H was represented at the Madison County Fall Festival and handed out information and fun items. Bales said the Council continues to look for grants for important community projects. She said they are trying to hire a new Nutrition Program Associate for Madison County to do nutrition programs at the school district.