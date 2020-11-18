Madison County Commission Minutes

November 9, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on October 26, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Ashley Bales, Jackie Ward and Michalea Boyd from the University of Missouri Extension office and Tenia Hermann, Circuit Clerk of Madison County attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on October 26, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Ernie Robinson from the Road and Bridge Department said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Ashley Bales reported to the Commission the activities the Extension office has been involved with the past three months. Shanna Sorg started the Strengthening Families program for sixth grade students; Jackie Ward received a grant from MFA Oil for a table and park bench to install at City Lake; Ashley is working with the Regional Tourism Committee which includes Madison, Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois and Washington counties. They are designing a website where people can search for places to eat, things to do, and activities in the region; Michalea Boyd and Sarah Kennedy held an educational “paint pour” class in-person at the Extension office for several participants; Extension held a Tigers for Troops event at Mineral Area College to assist local veterans with legal questions and 4-H was represented at the Madison County Fall Festival and handed out information and fun items. Bales said the Council continues to look for grants for important community projects. She said they are trying to hire a new Nutrition Program Associate for Madison County to do nutrition programs at the school district.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some county roads last week.
Commission Kemp checked some roads and a bridge project. He also attended the Transportation Advisory meeting in Perryville.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
Assessed Personal Property value for October 2018, 2019, and 2020 was presented by Assessor Sue Harmon. The assessed value increased by $801,460 for that period.
No further business was transacted on November 9, 2020. The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.
