Madison County Commission Minutes

Missy Cark and Conita Follis presented the Commission information regarding the Madison County Surtax. From information they received, the Surtax was set in the 1980’s at an unfair high rate that commercial property owners have been paying for approximately 35 years. The tax known as the Merchant’s and Manufacturer’s Replacement Tax was established by the Missouri legislature Aug. 3, 1982 to exempt taxes on inventories to make up for the revenue lost because of the exemption of certain personal property of manufacturers, refiners, distributors, wholesalers, and retail merchants and establishments. The Commission and County Clerk will research the project and a fair surtax amount will be placed on the ballot for voters approval in April 2021.