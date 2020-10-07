Madison County Commission Minutes

SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 21, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Director, Jeremy Tanz, SEMO Regional Planning and Development, and Bill Starkey attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is working on blacktopping CR 243, hauling rock and mowing.
CARES ACT GRANT
Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development Commission reviewed the EPA DERA Grant 2021-2022. He said some funding should be coming to Madison County.
The CARES Act Grant, providing Madison County with $1,416,375.60, was reviewed.
Eighteen requests have been submitted totaling $2,407,022.00. They include Madison County Health Department, Fredericktown R-1, Marquand R-VI, Madison Medical Center, Madison County Ambulance District, Fredericktown Fire Department, Cherokee Pass Fire Department, East Missouri Action Agency, Madison County Government, a private school and a non-profit organization. Some have submitted more than one request. Discussion continues concerning the amount’s that must be reduced.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of some county roads last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on Sept. 28, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 14, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens. and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Missy Clark and Conita Follis attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock, mowing and grading county roads.
MADISON COUNTY SURTAX
Missy Cark and Conita Follis presented the Commission information regarding the Madison County Surtax. From information they received, the Surtax was set in the 1980’s at an unfair high rate that commercial property owners have been paying for approximately 35 years. The tax known as the Merchant’s and Manufacturer’s Replacement Tax was established by the Missouri legislature Aug. 3, 1982 to exempt taxes on inventories to make up for the revenue lost because of the exemption of certain personal property of manufacturers, refiners, distributors, wholesalers, and retail merchants and establishments. The Commission and County Clerk will research the project and a fair surtax amount will be placed on the ballot for voters approval in April 2021.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some county roads last week.
Commissioner Kemp also checked on some District Two roads and attended the Fredericktown City TIF meeting.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
