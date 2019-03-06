February 25, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Bill Starkey, Cherokee Pass Fire Department Chief attended the meeting. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock and trying to repair potholes in the county. He said they dug up a soft spot on CR 415, and worked on CR 217 and CR 219. Pruett said the bridge on CR 423 has washed out and the bridge on CR 310 was underwashed.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked District One roads and bridges last week.
Commissioner Kemp also checked the condition of District Two roads and bridges. He also attended a Stronger Economy Together (SET) meeting.
GROUP BENEFIT SERVICES
Marvin Meyer from Group Benefit Services presented their self-insured health insurance program. He will return this fall with more information.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted Feb. 25, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:30 a.m.
