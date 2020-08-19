Madison County Commission Minutes

August 10, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 3, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
Roger Crome, Dennis Siders from Madison County Services Coordination, and Madison County Health Department Director Becky Hunt attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to amend the agenda and add Becky Hunt. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 3, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROGER CROME
Crome presented a supplemental insurance program last week and requested permission to talk to the county employees. He was given permission to call each supervisor and have them decide if their employees wanted to hear his program.
DENNIS SIDERS, MCSC
Dennis Siders, President of the Madison County Services Coordination asked the Commissioners to again support its effort to apply for an affordable housing tax credit from Missouri Housing Development (MHDC). A partnership between Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) and Madison County Services Coordination (MCSC) to form Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership will enable 34 two-bedroom units and 6 three-bedroom units be built in Fredericktown. It is named The Meadows of Fredericktown. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to support the project; the motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is cutting weeds and potholing.
MADISON COUNTY HEALTH DIRECTOR
Becky Hunt told the Commission she has received another $50,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (OU3 Residential Sites) to continue work on lead remediation on yards in the county.
The $276,117.00 grant commenced in August 2018. The grant continues through 09/30/2023.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked on some roads last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
The Commission reminds everyone to please fill out the report to the U.S. Census. Many Madison County residents are not returning their census forms as required. Federal aid comes to counties based on census population. The report can be also done online at 2020census.gov.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
No further business was transacted on August 10, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!