Madison County Commission Minutes

Dennis Siders, President of the Madison County Services Coordination asked the Commissioners to again support its effort to apply for an affordable housing tax credit from Missouri Housing Development (MHDC). A partnership between Madison County Council for the Developmentally Disabled (MCCDD) and Madison County Services Coordination (MCSC) to form Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership will enable 34 two-bedroom units and 6 three-bedroom units be built in Fredericktown. It is named The Meadows of Fredericktown. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to support the project; the motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.