{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

June 24, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on June 17, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Mr. William Connor discussed a drainage problem with a culvert on CR 217. The Commissioners said it will look at the problem and recommend a solution.

Gregg Pruett. Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is grading, mowing and cutting up trees that were blown down from the storms over the weekend. He said the department removed two downed trees from CR 318 and cleared more trees from CR 201 and CR 325. The department hauled rock to CR 217 and CR 219 last week.

Discussion followed concerning the bridge on CR 401. The Commissioners and Road and Bridge Supervisor agreed that it needs to be replaced. Using funds available from MODOT Soft Match money and BRO (Bridge Off Road) funds it can be replaced without using budgeted funds from the county.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to start the process to replace the bridge on CR 401. Commissioner Kemp said he would second the motion if it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers money. The motion carried.

Madison County Assessor Sue Harmon Yount explained the State Tax Commissions mandate for reassessment of commercial property this year. The Board of Equalization will be held July 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. and she said several commercial properties' assessed value had changed.

MADISON COUNTY SERVICES COORDINATION (MCSC)

Mr. Dennis Sider, MCSC Chairman told the Commissioners that plans are being made to obtain a Community Development Block Grant that will enable a new housing project for MCCDD clients that need help with housing. Preliminary steps are being accomplished at this time and will need to be approved before applying for the grant.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

All three Commissioners checked on some roads and bridges in their district last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted June 24, 2019. The Board of Equalization is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., July 8, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments