Madison County Commission Minutes

May 2, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on April 25, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department hauled rock, graded, mowed, and patched several county roads last week,

The department began 10 hour, 4 day weeks May 23.

A DERA Grant to assist the county to purchase a new single axle Dump Truck was presented for discussion. The grant will pay for 25% of a new truck. It can replace a less efficient high emission’s vehicle. After discussion, Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve using the grant to purchase the truck. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management, Transportation Advisory Committee and SEMO Regional Planning Commission meetings in Perryville last week.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on May 2, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.

May 16, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 2, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on May 2, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department hauled rock, graded, mowed, and graded several county roads last week,

ELLE BLANKENSHIP, VEREGY Inc.

Elle Blankenship and an associate from Veregy Group (formerly CTS) attended the meeting to discuss current plans on upgrading the heating and air conditioning system in the courthouse. The company has provided bids in the past. The Commissioners said they are hoping a grant will become available to help pay for part of the renovation. Veregy Inc. is also helping to find resources available to help with the project and will keep in touch with the county.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

Abatements/Additions report submitted by the County Assessor showed an increase in assessed valuation of $119,420.00 for April 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

No further business was transacted on May 16, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0