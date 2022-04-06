 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

March 28, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 21, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on March 21, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department graded county roads, fixed wash outs and hauled rock last week.

MCCOY

Bo Cotton from McCoy (formerly John Deere) presented the cost of a JD 310SL backhoe loader for the Road and Bridge Department. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to purchase the equipment. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried. Payments are not due until 2023.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and SEMO Regional Planning meeting last week He also attended the Madison County Health Department meeting in Fredericktown.

Commissioner Kemp organized the Madison County versus City of Fredericktown softball team that played at the ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the new Sports Complex. Score was County 26-City 13.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on March 28, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.

