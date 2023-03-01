February 6, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 30, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens attended the meeting. Tessa Rehkop, Chamber of Commerce Director and Tori Kemper from the DN attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on January 30, 2023. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is spreading salt and cinders and removing snow from county roads. He said they have one dump truck inoperable and are having it repaired.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens said they checked on some roads and bridges in the county last week.

Newly hired Chamber of Commerce Director Tessa Rehkop said she was very happy to be allowed to work for the citizens of Madison County and has several ideas that will hopefully boost the economy and promote the idea that we all need to work together. Good things can happen when we unite as a group.

She was welcomed on board by the Commissioners.

CIRCUIT CLERK TENIA HERMANN

Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann reported that MOPERM will send a payment to pay for the damage done to the front of the Justice Center, less the deductible. Brockmiller Construction Company will repair the damage.

She also presented bids from L&K for fire extinguishers for the Justice Center.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve payment of the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green The motion carried.

ABATEMENTS

The County Assessor presented the report for Additions/Abatements for the past three years in January. Additions to Personal Property for January 2020, 2021, and 2022 totaled $442,360.

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:40 A.M