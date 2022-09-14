Madison County Commission Minutes

August 29, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 22, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 22, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department installed culvert pipes on CR 222, CR 275, and CR 316. They cleaned several ditches, graded roads, mowed and box bladed.

KAREN WHITENER

Karen Whitener said Madison County has a non-profit organization called Madison County Recovery Allies. She has helped start the organization and it will provide counseling and assistance for those who are in need of help with drug addiction.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting, Solid Waste Management District meeting, Transportation Advisory Committee meeting, and SEMO Regional District Commissioner’s meeting in Perryville last week. He also attended the Madison County Health Department board meeting in Fredericktown.

County Collector Debby Boone discussed the results of the August Land Sale.

JUSTICE CENTER UPDATE

Tate Lietzau-Mourer, Project Engineer from Brockmiller Construction Co. updated the Commissioner’s and Circuit Clerk on the progress of the Justice Center being built below the current Courthouse. He said the project is basically on schedule with no severe impact of bad weather. He said they are waiting on split-face block to arrive, relocating power lines close to the building and a review of site fencing and laydown area.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 29, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:00 A.M.