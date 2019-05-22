May 13, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye), and Commissioner Kemp (aye).
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 6, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is patching blacktop roads, grading and hauling rock. Discussion followed concerning needed repairs on the bridges on CR 310 and CR 423.
E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and E-911 Director said the department repaired the Concealed Carry Permit machine. She reported a total of 80 Law calls and 32 EMS and Fire calls for May 5 through May 12. 2019. There were 297 Non-Emergency Law calls and 17 EMS calls. Total of 314 calls.
TREASURER APPOINTED
Madison County Treasurer Nadean Rice submitted a letter of resignation effective May 31, 2019 due to family illness. RSMo 54.033 and RSMo 54.040 requires the County Commission appoint a qualified interim person to fill that position until the next General Election.
Two candidates were interviewed and Jessica D. Stevens was selected as the interim County Treasurer until the next General Election in November 2020. This appointment expires on December 31, 2020. The appointment was sent to the Governor’s office for approval.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
All three Commissioners checked the condition of roads and bridges in Madison County last week.
The beam was replaced in the Commissioner’s meeting room that was eaten up by termites and ready to collapse.
Two pumps and one electric motor that runs the air conditioning part of the courthouse had to be rebuilt and replaced.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
FINANCIAL AUDIT
Auditor’s from Daniel Jones Company appeared and will be performing the Financial Audit for Madison County for 2017 and 2018.
No further business was transacted on May 13, 2019, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.