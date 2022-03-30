 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

March 21, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment March 14, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on March 14, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department graded county roads and hauled rock last week. He also met with some asphalt contractors to acquire bids for doing overlayment of some county roads this year.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp met with MODOT and a bridge contractor to inspect the bridge on CR 275. The engineer was unable to attend due to an emergency.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on March 21, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

