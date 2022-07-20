Madison County Commission Minutes

June 27, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 21, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 21, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department is mowing, patching, and grading county roads. They are moving to CR 537 to dig up soft spots to prepare for blacktopping.

BARBARA HALL

Barbara Hall and husband appeared to discuss the illegal drug trafficking and drug use in the county.

Her son, Timothy Dees has been missing since February 28, 2022 and was last seen in Madison County, MO.

She explained what she has endured with the loss and feeling unsure of possibly losing a son and is interested in trying to help make the city and county a safer and drug free place to live. She said “the people here have been wonderful and very supportive and deserve a safer environment." She said there "should be a way to get rid of the adult drug dealers that are ruining so many of our kids lives." She was given the names of several resources that are aware of the problem and are trying to combat the opioid problem.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission meeting last week. He also attended the Ribbon Cutting for the Madison County Health Department open house.

Commissioner Kemp said construction equipment has been placed on the CR 275 Bridge site (Old Hwy 67) and expects work to commence.

Brockmiller Construction engineer and foreman attended the meeting and said construction on the Justice Center was on track and should be completed in November if weather permitted.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The courthouse was closed July 4, 2022 for the 4th of July holiday

No further business was transacted June 27, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11 A.M.

JULY 11, 2022 Meeting

July 11, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on June 27, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on June 27, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department has prepared county roads they will be blacktopped this summer. They continue to boom axe right of ways on county roads.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION

University of Missouri Extension Specialist Brad Coleman introduced Jazmin Phares, the new 4-H Specialist and gave an update on some of events in which they are involved. Phares is a St. Francois County native and heavily involved with 4-H and other youth activities. She said The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club participated in the 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive Program in March and April. Coleman completed a Youth Futures program, at the Marquand-Zion School. Archery program was completed at the Fredericktown High School. Phares was a speaker at the Transition Fair in Farmington for disabled students who are transitioning from high school to adulthood. More than 140 students from 10 different school districts encouraging them to get involved in their communities and give back to others.

A $1,500 grant will provide a 4-H Day of Service appreciation “Heroes Dinner” for Veterans, First Responders, Emergency personnel and their families August 29, 2022. The dinner will be at Follis Place in Fredericktown at 5 p.m. You must RSVP by July 29, 2022. You can email jhphares@missouri,edu or call 573-783-3303.

4-H Camp was held in June with more than 200 4-H members from Southeast Missouri attending.

New audiences like the Faithful Family Home school co-op are being helped with educational materials concerning nutrition and career readiness programs.

More programs to assist residents of Iron, Madison, Reynolds, and regional areas are ongoing at the Extension office. Call 573-783-3303.

E-911

E-911 Director Sheriff Katy McCutcheon and Assistant E-911 Director Kyle Rogers discussed with the Commission some of the upcoming needs in the department. The equipment has been in use for several years and will need replaced with up to date required systems. Hopefully a grant can be obtained to help with the cost.

Revenues from the 15% land line tax drops every year because of increased cell phone use. Dispatching fees from City of Fredericktown and the Ambulance District along with transfers from General Revenue and Law Enforcement are the main source of revenue. Dispatchers are on duty 24/7 with six employees.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting last week and checked on the progress of the CR 275 bridge.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Abatements/Add-On list was presented by the Assessor. $132,630.00 assessed value was added to the personal property value for June 2019, 2020, and 2021.

No further business was transacted on July 11, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11 A.M.