Madison County Commission Minutes

May 18, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 11, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Also attending the meeting was Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Director.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 11, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said CR 535 will be black topped this week.

BECKY HUNT