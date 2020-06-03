Madison County Commission Minutes

May 18, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 11, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Also attending the meeting was Becky Hunt, Madison County Health Director.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 11, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said CR 535 will be black topped this week.
BECKY HUNT
Madison County Director Becky Hunt presented the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program renewal user agreement for signature by the County Commission. Madison County subscribed to the program implemented by the St. Louis County Public Health Board in 2017. The cost is currently being paid by a grant from the federal government.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to remain with the program. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motion carried.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
The three Commissioners checked on some county roads last week.
The Madison County Courthouse will be closed May 25, 2020. A ceremony will be held at 9:40 A.M. by the flagpole. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
Collector Debby Boone presented several weeks of payments she has received for the Commission to audit. There were no discrepancies.
The Courthouse will be closed on May 25, 2020 for Memorial Day.
No further business was transacted on May 18, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 a.m.
