Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

December 27, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 20, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green was absent. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Commissioner Stephens presided over the meeting.

Tate Lietzau-Mourer from Brockmiller Construction attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on December 20, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is cleaning debris from under bridges. He checked the condition of the road and bridge on CR 508.

BROCKMILLER CONSTRUCTION

Tate Lietzau-Mourer, engineer from Brockmiller Construction Company discussed the plans and cost for the planned Madison County Justice Center. Some items were approved with reduction in some other costs. The Commission voted to allow Brockmiller Construction to continue with the project. A contract should be available soon for final approval.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on December 27, 2021, and Commissioner Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.

JANUARY 4, 2022

January 4, 2022, the County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 27, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on December 27, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department had no report.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Elle Blankenship from Verigy (formerly CTS) attended the meeting to present cost figures for the planned energy upgrades for the Courthouse building. Options were given on cost if some of the work was not done. The final decision will be made soon after the Commissioner’s further discuss the plans.

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Health Department Board meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

The Assessor presented the abatement/addition report for the month of December 2018, 2019, and 2020 with an addition of $1,075,387.00 assessed valuation for Personal Property.

No further business was transacted on January 4, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M

