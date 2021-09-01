 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

August 23, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 16, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on August 16, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is grading, boom-axing and hauling rock.                     

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioners checked the condition of several county roads and bridges.

Presiding Commissioner Green will call the State Treasurer to verify projects that the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) can be used on. Little information has been sent to local governments about the grant and how the funds can be legally used.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried. 

No further business was transacted on August 23, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:55 A.M.

 

