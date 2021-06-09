 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

May 24, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 17, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 17, 2021.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried by vote.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge supervisor said the department is patching CR 264, CR 224, and CR 271. A tandem dump truck is being repaired.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on May 24, 2021. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:25 A.M.

