Madison County Commission Minutes

December 13, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 6, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on December 6, 2021. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock and boom axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

BUDGET AMENDMENT

The 2021 Madison County Budget was amended upward to provide funds for the General Revenue Fund, E-911 Fund and the Road and Bridge Department Fund.

Increased expenses along with increased revenues from CARES Act funds and sales tax made it necessary to adjust appropriations upward in the above funds.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the amendment. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye). The document is available for review in the County Clerk’s office.

No further business was transacted December 13, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.

