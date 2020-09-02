Madison County Commission Minutes

Drew Christian reviewed with the Commission the roads that are prioritized to be worked on by MODOT this year or within the next few years.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads last week.

Commissioner Stephens said he is working with citizens that have enough signatures to close part of County Road 513.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

The Commission reminds everyone to please fill out the report to the U.S. Census. Many Madison County residents are not returning their census forms as required. Federal aid comes to counties based on census population. The report can be also done online at 2020census.gov.

The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.

No further business was transacted on August 24, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.

