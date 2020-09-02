Madison County Commission Minutes

August 24, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on August 17, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Margaret Yates and Drew Christian from SEMO Regional Planning and Development Commission also attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried .
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 17, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
The Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department completed the blacktopping on CR 403 last week. They are preparing CR 208 for blacktop this week. He said the department is hauling rock and grading county roads.
SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
Margaret Yates discussed the CARE Act applications they have received to date and asked for approval or disapproval on some line items.
Drew Christian reviewed with the Commission the roads that are prioritized to be worked on by MODOT this year or within the next few years.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads last week.
Commissioner Stephens said he is working with citizens that have enough signatures to close part of County Road 513.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
The Commission reminds everyone to please fill out the report to the U.S. Census. Many Madison County residents are not returning their census forms as required. Federal aid comes to counties based on census population. The report can be also done online at 2020census.gov.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
No further business was transacted on August 24, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
