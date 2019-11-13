OCTOBER 28, 2019
October 28, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Bill Starkey, Cherokee Pass Fire Chief, Mike Zaricor from First State Insurance representing MOPERM and Jacob Yount from Lakenan Insurance attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
CHEROKEE PASS FIRE DEPARTMENT
Cherokee Pass Fire District Chief Bill Starkey told the Commission the preliminary work has been completed for the location of the new Cherokee Pass Fire District building. A lease from Black River Electric Coop has been approved as the location.
Starkey said the project will be bid out and commence soon.
PROPERTY INSURANCE BIDS
Jacob Yount from Lakenan Insurance Company and Mike Zaricor from First State Insurance Company representing MOPERM presented bids for property insurance for 2020 for all Madison County property. After comparing bids and considering cost, Commissioner Stephens made a motion to accept the bid from MOPERM. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the bridge on CR 316 was broken over the weekend by someone crossing the bridge with a heavy load. The department has assessed the damage and will decide a temporary solution.
Pruett said some equipment and a dump truck is inoperable. Repairs will be made if cost effective.
The department is mowing and potholing.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stevens checked the condition of several roads in the county.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting, SEMO Regional Planning meeting, District Commissioner’s meeting and Madison County Health Department board meeting last week. He also checked the condition of several District Two roads.
Presiding Commissioner Green attended the Madison County Health Department board meeting last week.
STATE FIRE MARSHALL
Fredericktown City Fire Chief John Clark sent a letter to the Commission indicating that he was called by the State Fire Marshall with several questions concerning the Madison County Courthouse fire safety procedures. He called the County Clerk and was told the Courthouse does have a chair lift that comes from the lower to the main level only but not to the courtroom. The courthouse has a fire escape plan for those employee’s on the lower and main level, but not on the courtroom level. Discussion followed concerning ways to ensure fire escapes are available in the courthouse. Further research is needed and will continue. Handicapped accessibility along with fire safety is a recurring issue and needs to be remedied.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted October 28, 2019.
