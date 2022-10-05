Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on September 19, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing and grading. He said the problem on CR 333 has been repaired and the bridge on CR 313 is open

U.S. FOREST SERVICE

Becky Ewing from the U.S. Forest Service in Potosi updated the Commission on several upcoming plans for Marble Creek State Park in Madison County. She said an open house is being planned soon to discuss some of the issues. A small fee increase to use The Marble Creek State Park is being proposed. Construction of a trail from Marble Creek State Park to Crane Lake in Iron County is also being discussed.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The three Commissioners said they checked on several roads and some bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to appoint Kent Marler to the Madison County Services Coordination board of directors to fill an unexpired term. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on September 26, 2022.