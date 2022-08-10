Madison County Commission Minutes

August 1, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on July 25, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Shannon Spain said the department is mowing and grading. Spain said the blacktop work on CR 503 was completed and CR 312 will be done this week. Spain said an adjuster from MOPERM came last week and said the John Deere Tractor that was pipe bombed was a total loss.

JEREMY TANZ, SEMO REGIONAL PLANNING

Jeremy Tanz from Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development attended the meeting to get input from the commission on prioritization of State Maintained roads and bridges. The bridges in the county are on a state highway and are inspected yearly. After inspection, they are graded and if work is needed, they are placed on a priority of bridges that need replaced. State highways are all so prioritized.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp said they checked some county roads and four bridges last week.

County Clerk reminded the Commission that the Primary Election will be held on August 2, 2022. Polls open at 6 A.M. and close at 7 P.M. Polling places for Wards 1, precinct will vote at Marquand City Hall.

He also said that Governor Parson has signed into law the Senate Bill that will require a picture ID to vote in the November General Election. A current Driver’s license, Non-Drivers ID, current Passport, current college ID with a picture, or current Military ID will work.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on August 1, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:35 A.M.