Madison County Commission Minutes

July 13, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on July 6, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 6, 2020.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

The Road and Bridge Department is hauling rock, grading and boom-axing.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads and bridges last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Workforce Development meeting in Cape Girardeau last week. He also checked the condition of some roads.