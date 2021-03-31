Madison County Commission Minutes

March 22, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 15, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 15, 2021.

Commissioner Green made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the road and bridge supervisor, said the department had been busy patching holes, box blading, boom axing and doing repairs from high water.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE