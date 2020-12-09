Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, November 30, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment Nov. 23, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 23, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department has two dump trucks down and being repaired. He said the county opened the bridge on CR 206 last week.
SURTAX REDUCED
Discussion followed concerning the Surtax that was placed on the tax levy several years ago that replaced the Merchant’s and Manufacturer’s Tax. The state legislature enacted the law and placed what has been called a surtax. The tax was set at 1.31. per 100 dollars assessed valuation. Some local merchant’s have felt the tax is too high and after a comparison of surrounding counties, Commission Kemp made a motion to reduce the tax to .50 per 100 dollars assessed valuation starting next tax season. To reduce the tax, a vote approving the reduction by registered county voters may be needed. If so, the question will be on the April 6, 2021 General Municipal Election ballot.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of some county roads last week.
Commission Kemp checked on some roads and a bridge.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
BUDGET HEARING AMENDMENT
The 2020 Madison County budget needed amended due to the CARES Act Grant received in March 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the amendment to change the income and expenditures by $1,416,375.60. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on November 30, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
