Madison County Commission Minutes

On Monday, November 30, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment Nov. 23, 2020. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 23, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department has two dump trucks down and being repaired. He said the county opened the bridge on CR 206 last week.

SURTAX REDUCED