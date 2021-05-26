 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

May 17, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 10, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Shanna Sorg from the University of Missouri Extension and Chief Eric Hovis from the City attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 10, 2021.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge supervisor said the department is boom-axing and hauling rock.

SHANNA SORG

Shanna Sorg from the University of Missouri Extension said, utilizing funds received from a grant and some local funding, she was able to recently present a program which improves youth and family outcomes through the Prosper Partnerships Program.

The program aims to sustain quality preventative interventions through increased awareness about prevention needs, increased related education events, deliver to an increasing percentage of families with quality implementation, and deliver to an increasing percentage of middle schoolers with quality implementation. The other aim is to sustain effective internal relationships with well-functioning teams using strategic teams with a high level of engagement and have productive meetings.

Effective external relationships with strong ties with schools and aligned with community organizations requiring effective communication through meetings is being implemented. She also mentioned possible financial aid from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

CITY/COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT

Fredericktown City Police Chief Eric Hovis and Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon met with the Commission to debrief the events at the protest in Fredericktown (May 14). They said the protest was peaceful with no damages to personal, private or government property.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting in Fredericktown last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted May 17, 2021. The Courthouse will be closed May 31, 2021 to observe Memorial Day. The Farmington VFW, American Legion and JROTC will be at the Courthouse at 9:40 A.M to honor those that died in wars.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M.

