Madison County Commission Minutes

The program aims to sustain quality preventative interventions through increased awareness about prevention needs, increased related education events, deliver to an increasing percentage of families with quality implementation, and deliver to an increasing percentage of middle schoolers with quality implementation. The other aim is to sustain effective internal relationships with well-functioning teams using strategic teams with a high level of engagement and have productive meetings.

Effective external relationships with strong ties with schools and aligned with community organizations requiring effective communication through meetings is being implemented. She also mentioned possible financial aid from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

CITY/COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT

Fredericktown City Police Chief Eric Hovis and Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon met with the Commission to debrief the events at the protest in Fredericktown (May 14). They said the protest was peaceful with no damages to personal, private or government property.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.