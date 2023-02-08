January 30, 2023, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 23, 2023. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on January 23, 2023. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department has mowed and graded gravel roads and removed snow from county roads.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp said they checked on some roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting, the SEMO Regional Planning meeting, Transportation Advisory meeting and Workforce Development meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

There were no accounts payable presented. Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.