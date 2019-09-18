AUGUST 26, 2019
August 26, 2019 the Madison County Commission met . Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Larry Kemp. Donnie Tinnin attended the meeting. The University of Missouri Extension staff also attended.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to amend the agenda and add Donnie Tinnin. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 19, 2019.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.
DONNIE TINNIN
Donnie Tinnin read a letter concerning the low income housing development being planned adjacent to the Pine Castle Estates Subdivision. He said he and some others he has talked to are adamantly against the project at that location. He said safety to the citizens in the subdivision are a concern along with the depreciation of real estate values. Tinnin said the 4-way stop at the entrance is skewed and has caused several accidents because drivers are not attentive to crossing over to the subdivision entrance at Follis Place. Even though the location is in the city limits, he asked the County Commission to not support the effort. No further discussion.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Brad Coleman, interim director, Jacquelyn Ward, 4-H specialist and Michalea Boyd, office manager from the University of Missouri Extension Council along with Roger Stevens explained programs available to all Madison County residents. Coleman said he felt many citizens in the county were unaware of the excellent programs available through the MU Extension.
Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties work as a regional team in many of these programs are well staffed at little or no cost. Some of the classes include Gardening, 4-H Youth Development, Missouri Woodland Stewardship, Physical and Mental Health, Beef Cattle Breeding, Soil Fertility for Forages, Quality Pasture and Hay Production, Community Economic Development and Financial Analysis and Elderly Health Issues. Within these programs are an array of different topics. Call 573-783-3303 for the Fredericktown office or Brad Coleman at 573-546-7515 (colemanlb@missouri.edu). Shanna Sorg can be reached in Reynolds County at 573-648-1035 or SorgSK@missouri.edu.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing in Marquand and hauling rock. They have a boom-axe being repaired. He said a tree was removed from CR 315 last Friday morning.
COMMISSIONER’S
All three Commissioners checked the condition of some county roads and bridges. Commissioner Kemp attended the Transportation Advisory Committee meeting in Perryville last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The Courthouse was closed September 2, 2019 to observe Labor Day.
No further business was transacted on August 26, 2019.
****
SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
September 9, 2019 the Madison County Commission met . Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Larry Kemp. John McCarty and Kristen Wood from Gallagher Insurance, Dennis Siders from MCSC and Randy Matthews, a resident living on CR 253 attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on August 26, 2019.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading and patching blacktop.
GALLAGHER INSURANCE
John McCarty and Kristin Wood from Gallagher Insurance introduced a new health insurance plan recently offered to cities and counties. They were asked by the commission to come back and give a comprehensive plan with benefits and costs.
MADISON COUNTY SERVICES COORDINATION
Dennis Siders from MCSC requested a letter of support from the County Commissioners to the Missouri Housing Development Corporation hoping it will help their chances of receiving a grant to build a low income housing project called Pine Castle Villas. Commissioner Stephens said the project could cause a conflict of interest for him and he will not get involved. Commissioner Kemp asked many questions concerning the project and said he was for progress by all means but didn’t like the location. Presiding Commissioner Green said he was certainly for progress and will sign a personal letter of support,
RANDY MATTHEWS
Randy Matthews living on CR 253 asked the Commission if there was anything they could possibly do to help with dust control in front of his house. He said during the summertime especially, there are many cars that use CR 253 that use Castor River at the Amidon State Park. He said during the dry season his house, car, and anything else outside is covered with dust on a regular basis. He mentioned a dust control program the county had several years ago, and said he paid for some of the work in front of his house, but the blacktop has been graded away or eroded away due to heavy rains. The Commission agreed to look at the road and hopefully find a reasonable solution.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
All three Commissioners checked the condition of some county roads and bridges.
Commissioner Kemp attended the monthly District Commissioner’s meeting in Poplar Bluff last week. He also attended the REDI meeting and the Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Presiding Commissioner Green and Commissioner Kemp attended a Feral Hog Trapping demonstration sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension last week.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
A net increase of $76,170 assessed valuation was approved by the Commission presented by the Assessor for August 2017, 2018, and 2019.
No further business was transacted on September 9, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.