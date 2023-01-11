Madison County Commission Minutes

December 19, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on December 12, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

Shawn Mell, Lisa Kinney, and University of Missouri Extension attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on December 12, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is mowing, grading, hauling rock, and pouring a blacktop approach to the bridge on CR 275 that has been recently opened. He said the bridge will be painted when the weather is more favorable.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION

A report from the local University of Missouri Extension Director said the Nutrition Program has contacted 733 Youth and 84 Adults the past three months. She said locations served included Marquand-Zion Schools, Fredericktown Schools, and the Madison County Nutrition Center.

The 4-H Program has 58 Club members, 207 Special interest or school enrichment participants, and 25 Adult Volunteers. The top two projects in Madison County 4-H are Archery and Arts and Crafts.

The University of Missouri Extension offices around the state will serve as technical assistance sites for people wanting to learn about and challenge the map provided by the FCC. If they say you are being served with broadband service and you are not, the Extension office can provide correct data to the FCC.

University of Missouri Extension is gradually moving away from the County Engagement Specialist model to the Extension and Engagement Specialist model. The difference is county level specialists will be able to focus on their area of specialty full time. You will still have a Community Development Specialist located in the office and have an EES that will work with the council regularly.

Show me REDI will begin in February, a partnership between University of Missouri Extension and United We, a non-partisan program that will offer online lunch and learning to women who are interested in public office or public appointments to boards and commissions.

SHAWN MELL AND LISA KINNEY

Shawn Mell and Lisa Kinney from the Jural Assembly organization read a lengthy booklet detailing the Jural Assemblies plans for a better form of government.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioners said they checked on some roads and bridges in the county last week.

Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting last week.

Commissioner Kemp also attended the Solid Waste Management, SEMO Regional Planning and SEMO Regional Commissioners meeting in Perryville last week.

Brockmiller Construction change order in the amount of $2,768 was paid.

Elected Prosecuting Attorney Michael Ligons was given permission to hire a full-time person to help set up his office.

Installation of newly elected or re-elected county officials will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022.

At 10:00 A.M., the open session was closed to the public to convene a closed session. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to close the open session and convene a closed session to discuss a personnel issue. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

At 10:40 A.M. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to re-convene the open session to continue county business. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried

Having no further business, Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 11:35 A.M.