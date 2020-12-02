Madison County Commission Minutes

November 16, 2020
On Monday, November 16, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 9, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 9, 2020.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
All the Commissioner’s checked the condition of some county roads last week.
Discussion followed concerning the state minimum wage. It is currently $9.45 per hour. It will go up to $10.30 per hour in 2021; $11.15 per hour in 2022 and $12.00 per hour in 2023.
The County Clerk said the November 3, 2020 General Election turnout in Madison County had 5,718 voters turnout (68.13%) of 8,393 registered voters. He said there were 1,823 absentee ballots cast (31.9%). The COVID-19 reason and Mail-in requests due to being absent on election day and voters that are not able to get out is the reason.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on November 16, 2020.
The north door of the Courthouse is open for visitors. All patrons must wear a mask or face covering.
Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A. M.
****
November 23, 2020
On Monday, November 23, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 16, 2020. Attending the meeting was Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Kent Marler and Mike Gifford attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 16, 2020.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.
CHEROKEE PASS FIRE DISTRICT
Kent Marler from New Era Bank and Mike Gifford presented an agreement for signature that will help pay for the new Cherokee Pass Fire Department building located on Hwy 72 West. The Tax Increment Financing account helped pay for the project.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading. He said the department has also started putting rock on part of CR 208 at the Amidon Conservation Area that is paid for by the Missouri Conservation Department.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on November 23, 2020.
Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.
