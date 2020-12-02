Madison County Commission Minutes

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 16, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

CHEROKEE PASS FIRE DISTRICT

Kent Marler from New Era Bank and Mike Gifford presented an agreement for signature that will help pay for the new Cherokee Pass Fire Department building located on Hwy 72 West. The Tax Increment Financing account helped pay for the project.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett from the Road and Bridge Department said the department is mowing, hauling rock, and grading. He said the department has also started putting rock on part of CR 208 at the Amidon Conservation Area that is paid for by the Missouri Conservation Department.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE