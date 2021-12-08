Madison County Commission Minutes

November 29, 2021, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on November 15, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on November 15, 2021. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department has cleaned the debris from county roads caused by the tornado on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

He said the department is hauling rock to CR 208 and part of CR 253 for the Missouri Conservation Department at Amidon State Park.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

Commissioner Larry Kemp and County Clerk Don Firebaugh attended the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference last Sunday through Tuesday. Several topics of immediate concern to Missouri counties was discussed by presenters that are working daily with the issues.

The Use Tax or Wayfair Implementation that allows cities and counties to collect sales tax on internet sales is a vital part of income and must be approved by the voters. It will not increase sales tax on local businesses or goods. The issue will be on the ballot in April 2022 for the county and Fredericktown city.

Expanding Broadband to all residents, especially rural residents that have no access to the internet is a huge issue for this legislature and the current Governor.

Cybersecurity in the workplace, especially government and businesses that must work on the internet are being targeted by hackers that can disrupt business. Local governments have taken measures to prevent this from happening but constant monitoring by IT companies is required.

Several County Clerks attended with discussions concerning upcoming elections. Several changes to the election laws will be proposed in the upcoming legislative session.

Redistricting was also discussed in depth. It has been postponed for various reasons and candidates for state elected jobs are unsure of the correct district. The process should be done in January.

American Rescue (ARPA) grants were discussed. The money allocated to cities and counties, and it’s uses were discussed. Several amendments have been made and some still not approved as to what the money can be legally used for is pending.

Governor Parson spoke about the progress Missouri is making after the COVID-19 epidemic. He said that Missouri’s economy is rebounding quickly. His two priorities are economic development and improving the infrastructure in the state.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on November 29, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 a.m.

