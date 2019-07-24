July 15, 2019 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment. Attending the meeting was First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh appointed Commissioner Stephens to preside over the meeting. Firebaugh also recorded the minutes. After the Pledge of Allegiance Commissioner Stephens called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on July 8, 2019. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
Minutes from the Board of Equalization was presented and approved by the two Commissioners. They will be delivered for approval by the other voting board members.
ROAD AND BRIDGE
Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock and boom-axing. Pruett said the bridge on CR 310 has been completed and will reopen Monday, July 22, 2019.
SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911
Sheriff Katy McCutcheon reported the weekly E-911 report. She said there were 96 Law, 26 EMS/Fire calls; a total of 122 calls.
There were 285 Non-Emergency; 266 Law, 15 EMS, 3 Fire, and 1 Utility call.
A total of 407 calls for the week of July 7 through July 15, 2019.
COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS
Commissioner Kemp checked on the bridge being built on CR 310. He attended the Chamber of Commerce meeting and luncheon last week.
Commissioner Stephens checked on some roads and bridges in the county.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts payable. Commissioner Stephens seconded the motion. The motion carried.
No further business was transacted on July 15, 2019. Stephens adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
