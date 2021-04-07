 Skip to main content
Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

CountyCourthouse

On Monday, March 29, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 22, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

Deputy County Clerk Rebecca Blackman read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 22, 2021.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, the Road and Bridge Supervisor, said the department had been busy brush hogging, grading, cutting trees and hauling rock.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week. Commissioner Kemp also attended several meetings including the Solid Waste meeting, SEMO Regional Planning Commission meeting along with the Health Department.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on March 29, 2021, and Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:15 A.M.

