Madison County Commission Minutes

January 10, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 4, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting on January 4, 2022. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Department supervisor said an inspection of the bridge on CR 275 and CR 410 showed that some work was needed.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioner’s checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on January 10, 2022. The Courthouse was closed Monday, January 17, 2022 in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10 A.M and opened the budget hearing for 2022.

January 10, 2022 the Madison County Commission met for the 2022 Budget Hearing. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp and Budget Officer County Clerk Don Firebaugh.

Firebaugh called the hearing to order at 10:00 A.M. and distributed the 2022 budget to the Commissioners.

Firebaugh said the net cash beginning balance on January 1, 2019 $1,220,691.81 and January 1, 2020 was 1,334,489.07, ending cash balance in 2021 was $2,309,936.70.

Assessed Valuation:

2021 assessed valuation was $128,889,635.00 for PersonaL Property and Real Estate. Railroad & Utilities Valuation: Local assessed value was $413,088.00 and State Assessed was 5,856,711.00.

2020 assessed valuation was 122,681,244.00

2019 assessed valuation was $119,456,867, and Railroad & Utilities valuation was $409,513. = $119, 866,380

The Property Tax Rate Schedule approved in 2021 is:

General Revenue - 0.1340

Road and Bridge – 0.2900

Library – 0.1981

Health – 0.2476

Ambulance – 0.0000 (now sales tax)

SB 40 – 0.1967

Mineral Area College – 0.4688

Fredericktown R-1 School – 3.9000

Marquand R-VI School – 4.6277

Clearwater R-1 School – 3.1500

Arcadia-Valley R-2 School – 3.3700

Mineral Area College – 0.4608

Three Rivers College – 0.2330

After reviewing all the funds, it was determined enough revenue is expected to approve the budget for 2022.

Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the budget for 2022. The motion was seconded by Commission Kemp. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye), Commissioner Stephens (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

The hearing was adjourned at 12:05 P.M.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0