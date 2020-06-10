Madison County Commission Minutes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 1, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 18, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Commissioner Stephens was absent. Chad Denman attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 18, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

No report..

COMMISSIONER REPORTS