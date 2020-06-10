Madison County Commission Minutes
Madison County Commission Minutes

June 1, 2020 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 18, 2020. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. Commissioner Stephens was absent. Chad Denman attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) Commissioner Kemp (aye).

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 18, 2020.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried by vote: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

No report..

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Kemp attended the Solid Waste Management meeting and the SEMO Regional Planning and Development meeting in Perryville. He attended the SEMO Regional Commissioner’s meeting in Scott City, the Madison County Health Department Board meeting and checked on some county roads.

Presiding Commissioner Green checked on some county roads and bridges.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying the accounts receivable. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Green. The motion carried: Presiding Commissioner Green (aye) and Commissioner Kemp (aye).

No further business was transacted on June 1, 2020, and Presiding Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:05 a.m.

