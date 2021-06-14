Madison County Commission Minutes

June 7, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 24, 2021. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Mindy Montgomery and Curt Gilliam from First State Community Bank and Brenda Sikes from CR 533 attended the meeting.
After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on May 24, 2021.
Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge supervisor said a Road and Bridge dump truck driver met another truck last week that was on his side of the road and to avoid a head on collision, the Road and Bridge driver swerved causing the truck to overturn causing injuries to the driver and considerable damage to the truck and a landowner's fence. The other driver did not stop and left the scene.
Pruett said the department continues to haul rock and boom-axe.
Brenda Sikes who lives on CR 533 said she has issues with the condition of the road when it rains. Pruett said the department hauled a load of rock to the road last week. The Commission will look at the road later today.
FIRST STATE COMMUNITY BANK
Mindy Montgomery and Curt Gilliam from First State Community discussed two options available for governmental type loans and leases.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Presiding Commissioner Green, Commissioner Kemp and Commissioner Stephens checked the condition of several roads last week.
Presiding Commissioner Green met with representatives from a local broadband company concerning the future plans for better internet service in the county. More towers are being planned within the next six years.
Commissioner Kemp attended the Madison County Chamber of Commerce meeting.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.