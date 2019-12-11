December 2, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on November 25, 2019.
Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.
ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT
Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is cutting trees that have blown down, cleaning bridges that have debris and fixing washouts from the last storms.
COMMISSIONER REPORTS
Commissioner Stephens checked on several county roads and bridges last week.
Commissioner Kemp checked some roads. He said the bridge in Fredericktown on City Lake Road was almost finished.
Presiding Commissioner Green also checked on some roads for potholes.
County Clerk Don Firebaugh said the Cyber Security grant is being used in his office to eliminate any possible threat of election fraud and will continue to upgrade with firewalls, outgoing information processes and voter registrations. The Secretary of State is helping with the process. He said the 24 hour cameras in the Courthouse are working properly and being monitored daily.
The air conditioning system in the Courthouse was recently repaired, winterized and turned off for the winter months. The heating system was turned on and had to be repaired because of worn out pumps. It is still not working to full capacity.
Candidate filing will begin December 17, 2019 for the April 7, 2020 General Municipal Election. This includes schools, cities, villages, health and hospital boards.
The Presidential Preference Primary will be March 10, 2020.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.
Additions and Abatements were presented by the Assessor for the past three years for the month of November, Additions to Personal Property increased by $789,820.00 for 2017, 2018, 2019.
No further business was transacted December 2, 2019. The Courthouse will be closed December 25, on Christmas Day.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m., December 9, on the lower level of the courthouse.
Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:40 a.m.
