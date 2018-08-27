Subscribe for 17¢ / day

August 20, 2018 the Madison County Commission met. In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Robert (Bob) Mooney; First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. April Sarakas attended the meeting.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Department supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department removed debris from a culvert at Whitener Bridge on CR 320 and cleaned a pipe on CR 221. They installed a culvert pipe on CR 500 and removed broke up blacktop. They also dug up and repaired a soft spot on CR 301.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens and Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of several roads and bridges last week.

They attended the Fredericktown City Council meeting and also met with the contractor that is constructing the new Madison County Ambulance Department building.

Commissioner Kemp and Presiding Commissioner Mooney attended the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Development meeting along with the Solid Waste Management meeting in Perryville last week.

Commissioner Kemp looked at a fence on CR 313.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts as presented. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted, and Mooney adjourned the meeting at 10:45 A.M.

