CountyCourthouse

March 11, 2019 the Madison County Commission met.  In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on March 4, 2019. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve the minutes as presented.  The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.   

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said the department is hauling rock and grading roads. He said the department cut trees on CR 201, CR 208, CR 229 and CR 278 last week. CR 403, CR 404, and CR 415 will be repaired and graded this week.

COMMISSIONER’S REPORTS

Commissioner Stephens checked District One roads and bridges last week. He also visited the Madison County Sheriff Department.

Commissioner Kemp checked the condition of District Two roads and bridges. He also attended the Madison County Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Presiding Commissioner Green attended the University of Missouri Extension meeting last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted March 4. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

