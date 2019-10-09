{{featured_button_text}}
CountyCourthouse

September 23, 2019

On Monday, September 23, 2019 the Madison County Commission met . Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and Second District Larry Kemp.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the meeting on September 16, 2019.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Stephens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is blacktopping this week.

SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911

Sheriff McCutcheon had no report.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

All three Commissioners checked the condition of some county roads and bridges.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying accounts. Commissioner Kemp seconded

the motion. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted on September 23, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:30 A.M.

****

September 30, 2019

On Monday, September 30, 2019 the Madison County Commission met. Attending the meeting were Presiding Commissioner Jason Green and Second District Larry Kemp.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes from the last regular meeting on September 23, 2019.

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commission Green. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE

Gregg Pruett, Road and Bridge Supervisor said the department is patching blacktop, grading roads and hauling rock this week. They also have a boom-axe being repaired.

SHERIFF DEPARTMENT & E-911

Sheriff McCutcheon had no report.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

Presiding Commissioner Green said he checked some county roads last week.

Commissioner Kemp attended the SEMO Regional Planning meeting in Ste. Genevieve and the Annual meeting in Perryville last week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Accounts payable were presented for approval and payment. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve paying last week’s accounts payable. Commissioner Green seconded the motion. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh announced that Guardian Security Co, has installed several security cameras and panic buttons in most of the offices in the courthouse. The cameras are on 24 hours a day.

No further business was transacted on September 30, 2019. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:20 A.M.

