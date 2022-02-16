Madison County Commission Minutes

February 7, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on January 31, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District Commissioner Tom Stephens, and Second District Commissioner Larry Kemp attended the meeting. Roger Stevens also attended the meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance Presiding Commissioner Green called the meeting to order. The following business was transacted:

Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the agenda. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stephens. The motion carried.

County Clerk Don Firebaugh read the minutes for the meeting January 31, 2022. Commissioner Kemp made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Stevens. The motion carried.

ROAD AND BRIDGE DEPARTMENT

Shannon Spain from the Road and Bridge Department said the department worked on snow removal through the weekend. He said they had used more salt than expected and requested permission to buy more. That request was approved. Spain said they have a dump truck in the shop for some welding work.

COMMISSIONER REPORTS

The Commissioners checked the condition of several county roads and some bridges in the county.

They also met with Brockmiller Construction Engineer to discuss progress on the annex.

They will attend the County Commissioner’s Association Conference in Columbia this week.

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Madison County Treasurer Jessica Stevens presented accounts payable for the past week. Commissioner Stephens made a motion to approve paying the accounts. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Kemp. The motion carried.

No further business was transacted February 7, 2022. Commissioner Green adjourned the meeting at 10:10 A.M.

